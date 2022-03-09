Insider Buying: Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Purchases 92,000 Shares of Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) insider Julian Pancholi purchased 92,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £77,280 ($101,257.86).

TENG opened at GBX 85.51 ($1.12) on Wednesday. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.86. The company has a market cap of £71.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

