Insider Buying: Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) SVP Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Tronox by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 29,611 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tronox by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

