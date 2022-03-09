Insider Buying: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Purchases 13,158 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veritex stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,177. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Veritex by 144.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 16.1% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

