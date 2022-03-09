Insider Buying: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Buys 657 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) insider Jim Recer acquired 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,966.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VBTX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. 513,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,177. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 650,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,871,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

