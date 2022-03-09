Insider Buying: VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 4,441,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,255,837. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after buying an additional 11,428,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 389.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

