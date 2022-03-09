Insider Buying: Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) CFO Buys 8,500 Shares of Stock

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 609.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,012 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.