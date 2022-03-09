Insider Buying: Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P) Insider Purchases 18,126 Shares of Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P – Get Rating) insider Diane Smith-Gander acquired 18,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.68 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,361.05 ($22,161.35).

The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.87.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

