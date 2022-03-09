Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 14,815 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,412. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.