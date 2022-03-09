Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 14,815 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,412. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.