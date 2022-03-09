Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Sells 2,298 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. 136,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,626. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.77.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock valued at $350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after purchasing an additional 197,646 shares during the last quarter.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

