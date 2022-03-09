Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells 11,480 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.83. 1,458,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,023. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $108.52 and a one year high of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $188,449,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

