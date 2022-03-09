Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CFO Sells 3,953 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ADSK stock traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.88. 1,849,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.34 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.
