Insider Selling: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. 3,283,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

