Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 1,868,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 79.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 351,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 172.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

