Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 102,002 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 552,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,624. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 144.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

