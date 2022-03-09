Insider Selling: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,699. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

