Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells 2,403 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $87,132.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $8,347,919.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 3,576,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,491,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Confluent by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.