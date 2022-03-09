Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells 72,496 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 339 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $9,153.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,813.00.

NYSE:MSP traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 291,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,462. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.