Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells 11,852 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $149.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,044. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

