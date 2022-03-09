Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GL stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. 665,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $88,196,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.