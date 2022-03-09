Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.35. 75,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $93.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

