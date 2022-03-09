Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 579 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total value of $154,262.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MORN traded up $13.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.40. 3,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,362. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.
Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
