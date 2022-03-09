Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 579 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total value of $154,262.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $13.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.40. 3,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,362. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morningstar by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Morningstar by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

