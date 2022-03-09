Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CAO Sells 3,790 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $84,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 208,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,214. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 273,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 221,864 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

