Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CEO Sells 22,025 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 208,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,214. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 273,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after buying an additional 260,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 63.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 221,864 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.