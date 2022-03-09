Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Insider Sells 1,767 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 208,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,214. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

