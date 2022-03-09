Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) SVP Sells 742 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) SVP Angela K. Ho sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $16,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 208,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

