Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,539. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $15,794,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 332,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 320,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
