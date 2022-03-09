Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells 6,228 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE DGX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.58. The company had a trading volume of 884,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

