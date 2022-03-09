Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 19,415 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

SSTK stock traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $89.67. 4,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Shutterstock by 361.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $1,700,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $5,937,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Shutterstock by 46.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shutterstock by 265.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

