Insider Selling: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CEO Sells 1,086 Shares of Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SBOW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. 307,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,737. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $482.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 131.61% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBOW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

