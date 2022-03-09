Insider Selling: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CEO Sells 1,086 Shares of Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SBOW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. 307,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,737. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $482.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 131.61% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBOW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About SilverBow Resources (Get Rating)
SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
