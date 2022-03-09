Insider Selling: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 307,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,737. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $482.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 131.61% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 15,824.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 78.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

