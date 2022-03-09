Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 1,193 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $34,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75.

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,547,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Sunrun by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Sunrun by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.