Insider Selling: Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Sells 75,303 Shares of Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.