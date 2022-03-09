Insider Selling: Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Sells 75,303 Shares of Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

