Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Sells 4,788 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 637,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.