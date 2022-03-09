Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Inspired Entertainment worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $6,063,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 355.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.41. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

INSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

