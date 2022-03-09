Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.