Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,111,811. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.78. 236,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,124. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

