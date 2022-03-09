InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIPZF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $$12.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.33.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.