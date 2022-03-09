Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given a C$20.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) received a C$20.25 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.56.

TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.24. 153,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,629. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.04 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

