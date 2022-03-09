Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.24. 153,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,629. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.04 and a 12-month high of C$18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88.

In related news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.