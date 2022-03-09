Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

