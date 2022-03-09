Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ITPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.96. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

