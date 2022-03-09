Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Sells $272,600.00 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $272,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

