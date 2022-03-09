Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.49. 52,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,623. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.21 and its 200-day moving average is $333.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

