Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 198.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.94. 56,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,623. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.21 and its 200 day moving average is $333.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

