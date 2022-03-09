Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
IVC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 56,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,779. Invacare has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Invacare (Get Rating)
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
