Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

IVC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 56,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,779. Invacare has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Invacare by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

