Inverse Finance Price Tops $230.20 on Top Exchanges (INV)

Inverse Finance (CURRENCY:INV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for $230.20 or 0.00571180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $18.70 million and $993,896.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00248405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004082 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,220 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

