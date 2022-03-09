Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 37,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 13,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMM)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.