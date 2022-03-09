Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $106.59

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.59 and traded as low as $100.88. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $101.22, with a volume of 145,699 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at $18,237,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 63.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

