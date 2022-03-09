Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.84

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.84 and traded as low as $81.02. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $81.04, with a volume of 24,404 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXY. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

