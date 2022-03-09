Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Gap Down to $18.68

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.68, but opened at $17.55. Invesco DB Oil Fund shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 32,726 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 90.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 62,272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $11,069,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

